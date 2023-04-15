site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' J.D. Davis: In starting lineup Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Davis (leg) is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Tigers.
Davis suffered a bruised leg while making a play in the field Friday, but he never exited the game and he will start at third base and bat cleanup Saturday versus Detroit.
