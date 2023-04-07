Davis went 3-for-6 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Davis' line isn't as impressive as it looks at first glance, as he hit a grand slam off Hanser Alberto in the top of the ninth inning in a blowout win. However, he managed an RBI knock one frame earlier with Gregory Santos on the mound. David Villar has gotten regular run ahead of Davis to begin the season, but so long as Brandon Crawford (forearm) is sidelined there should be room for both Villar and Davis in the lineup.