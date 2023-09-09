Davis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

After going 24 contests without a homer over the bulk of August, Davis has gone yard in two of his last three games. He's hitting .304 (7-for-23) in September since he shook off a hand injury. The corner infielder is at a .249/.323/.414 slash line with 17 homers, 63 RBI, 55 runs scored and a stolen base through 130 contests this season. His .737 OPS is his worst in five years as a major-league regular, but he's still managed to be productive with counting stats.