Davis left Tuesday's game versus St. Louis with a sprained right ankle, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Davis injured the ankle early in the contest sliding into third base, and the veteran infielder was unable to continue. He should be considered day-to-day for now, but David Villar was removed from the Triple-A Sacramento game Tuesday, and he likely will receive promotion when/if the Giants place Davis on the 10-day injured list.