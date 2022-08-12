Davis will sit Friday against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Since arriving in a deadline-day deal from the Mets, Davis has started five of eight games for the Giants. That may have been due to the fact that the Giants faced so many lefties right after the trade, however. He's started against all four southpaws the team has faced over that stretch, but his off day here against Bryse Wilson means he's sat against three out of four righties. Wilmer Flores will take over at third base.