Davis (ankle) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Davis left Tuesday's contest early with a sprained right ankle and his status is up in the air moving forward. Manager Gabe Kapler said after the game that he wasn't sure if Davis would need to be placed on the 10-day injured list or not, but David Villar was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and will start at third base in Wednesday's matchup with St. Louis.