Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three strikeouts in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

It was a case of mixed results for Davis, whose third-inning homer gave the Giants a 3-2 lead. It was his first long ball since Aug. 17, which is disappointing after he hit four homers in his first 12 games after being traded from the Mets. The 29-year-old has a .243/.336/.403 slash line with nine homers, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored and one stolen base through 91 contests between the two teams this year. He could feature more frequently with the Giants set to face left-handed pitchers in each of the next two games against the rival Dodgers.