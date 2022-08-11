Davis went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Padres.

Davis flexed some opposite-field power with his second-inning blast to right. The 29-year-old has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers in seven contests for the Giants since he was traded from the Mets last week. For the season, he owns a .249/.330/.400 slash line with seven long balls, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen base through 233 plate appearances. As long as he continues to hit well, Davis should maintain steady playing time at least against southpaws, and he'll likely get some games versus right-handers too.