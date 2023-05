Davis went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Davis is 8-for-19 (.421) during his active five-game hitting streak, though his double Friday is his only extra-base hit in that span. With David Villar losing his grip on a starting role, Davis has settled in as the Giants' primarily third baseman. The 30-year-old has done well this season, slashing. 308/.379/.513 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 13 runs scored and three doubles through 35 contests.