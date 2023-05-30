Davis went 2-for-4 with two walks, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 14-4 win over the Pirates.

The steal was Davis' first of the season, matching his total from each of the previous two years. He had a rough patch where he went 2-for-19 over seven games in the middle of the month, but he's rebounded by going 9-for-33 across his last eight games. Davis is enjoying a solid bounce-back campaign, slashing .278/.356/.485 with nine home runs, 30 RBI and 24 runs scored through 50 contests. With Thairo Estrada (wrist) on the injured list, Casey Schmitt is more likely to see time at second base or shortstop, allowing Davis to hold down a near-everyday role at third base in the near term.