It's unclear where the Giants plan to play Davis in 2023, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis is expected to get most of his work at the corner infield spots and designated hitter. The Giants are looking for David Villar to be the starter at third base, while first base remains up in the air. Slusser adds Davis and fellow right-handed hitter Wilmer Flores could likely split first base and DH against left-handed pitchers, but it appears Davis isn't likely to see a significant role to start unless his play in spring forces the issue.