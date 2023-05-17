site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' J.D. Davis: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Davis is out of the Giants' lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Phillies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis had started the previous nine contests but will get a day off for the series finale. Wilmer Flores will enter the lineup at designated hitter while Davis takes a seat.
