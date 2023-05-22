Davis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk, and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Davis put the Giants ahead 4-2 with his blast in the third inning. He'd hit a rough patch recently, going 2-for-19 over his previous seven contests before breaking out of the slump Sunday. The infielder is slashing .288/.363/.496 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 16 runs scored and five doubles through 43 games this season, earning a near-everyday role after initially looking like a platoon option to begin the year.