Davis went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Davis' eighth-inning blast tied the game at 5-5. The infielder is batting .313 with three homers and eight RBI over 10 games in September. He's sat out against two of the last four right-handed pitchers the Giants have faced, but he's still in the lineup more often than not between third base, first base and designated hitter. For the season, Davis is slashing .251/.327/.421 with 18 homers, 68 RBI, 57 runs scored, one stolen base, 21 doubles and one triple through 133 games.