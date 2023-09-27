Davis exited Tuesday's game against San Diego with a strained left shoulder, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis' injury came on an awkward into third base after he hit a line drive into right field during the first inning. The Giants haven't provided any information that could help determine how long Davis' absence will be, but a trip to the injured list is possible and would put an early end to the 30-year-old's season. If Davis does end up missing an extended period of time, Tyler Fitzgerald would likely see an increase in reps at third base with Wilmer Flores (knee) also rehabbing an injury.

