Davis went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.
Davis has multiple hits in three of his last four games. He's added six RBI and two runs scored in that span, but he wasn't involved in the Giants' lone run-producing play Tuesday, which was a two-run home run by Mike Yastrzemski in the first inning. Davis is slashing .347/.389/.633 with four home runs, 13 RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles through 54 plate appearances. His solid hitting has earned him a near-everyday role to begin 2023.