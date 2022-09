Davis went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 win against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Davis singled in the first inning, connected on a solo home run off Colorado starter German Marquez in the fourth and singled again in the ninth. The 29-year-old continued a strong September with multiple hits for the second straight game as he's 7-for-9 with a pair of homers and doubles apiece over his last two contests.