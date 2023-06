Davis went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

Davis has hit safely in seven straight games, going 10-for-26 (.385) with a .972 OPS in that span. The 30-year-old Davis has enjoyed a breakout season in San Francisco since earning the starting job at third base. He's slashing .291/.373/.490 with nine homers, 34 RBI and 28 runs scored across 228 plate appearances on the campaign.