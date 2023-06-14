Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after Tuesday's game that it's unclear if Davis (ankle) will need a stint on the 10-day injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kapler told reporters that one or both of Luis Matos and David Villar would be joining the Giants' roster Wednesday, as San Francisco will place Mitch Haniger on the injured list with a fractured forearm. It's widely been reported that Matos is heading to St. Louis to join the club, and Villar's potential promotion likely hinges on whether the club believes Davis can get back on the field in the coming days.