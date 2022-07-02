site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-jason-vosler-added-to-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Jason Vosler: Added to Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vosler was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old will join Saturday's lineup on short notice after Thairo Estrada (illness) was a late scratch. Vosler went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the White Sox.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read