Vosler was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting at third base and batting eighth Friday against the Cubs.

He is hitting .222/.300/.426 with 12 home runs and two steals in 57 games at Triple-A. Vosler is hitting .268 with four home runs in a brief 19-game sample in the majors this year. With Evan Longoria (hamstring) on the IL, there should be some playing time available in the short term.