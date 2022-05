Vosler went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at third base and hitting eighth, Vosler went yard for the second straight day as he launched a solo shot off Erasmo Ramirez in the sixth inning. Vosler is making a solid case to at least work the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner, slashing .292/.379/.583 in eight games since his promotion with two homers and five RBI.