Vosler was recalled by the Giants on Friday and will bat seventh and play third base against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

How long Vosler will remain in the majors is unclear, as he was called up to replace starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (ankle), so it's possible he returns to the minors when the Giants need another starter. Vosler has produced when called upon this season, however, hitting .294/.362/.569 in 17 games. He'll have a good case to stick around if he keeps hitting like that.