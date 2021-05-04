The Giants recalled Vosler from their alternate training site Tuesday.
He was summoned to replace Tommy La Stella (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Like La Stella, Vosler is a left-handed hitter capable of playing both corner-infield spots, but the Giants are unlikely to view the 27-year-old as much more than a depth piece while he's up with the big club. Wilmer Flores and Mauricio Dubon are likelier candidates to pick up starts while La Stella is on the mend.