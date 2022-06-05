Vosler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 5-1 win Sunday in Miami.
Vosler started at third base for the fifth straight game. He singled, stole a base, and scored in the Giants' four-run fourth inning. Since being recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday, he is 5-for-16 with two homers, a double and a stolen base and has reached base safely in all five contests. With Evan Longoria (shoulder) limited to a hitting role, Vosler is making the most of his opportunity to fill in at the hot corner.