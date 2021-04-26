Vosler went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.
Vosler entered the game to begin the third inning after Wilmer Flores had to leave early because he was feeling under the weather. The 27-year-old had just been recalled to the Giants on Saturday and was able to notch his first career major league hit and a stolen base in Sunday's winning effort. Vosler's time on the big league roster will likely depend on the health of other players, as Evan Longoria (hamstring) and Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) are day-to-day while Donovan Solano (calf) was put on the 10-day injured list earlier in the week.
