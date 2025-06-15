Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Encarnacion lined a double to right field in the third inning and added a single off position player Enrique Hernandez in the ninth before coming around to score. The 27-year-old delivered his first multi-hit performance of the season after missing an extended period to start the year while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured left hand. Encarnacion has now logged three hits across seven games this season, slashing .143/.143/.190 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in 21 plate appearances.