Giants' Joel Peguero: Exits early Sunday

Peguero (undisclosed) exited Sunday's contest against the Rockies in the bottom of the eighth inning, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Peguero entered the contest with the Giants up 17-6 heading into the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander got Willi Castro to fly out to open the frame, but he then pulled up lame while trying to field an infield single off the bat of Tyler Freeman in the following at-bat. It's unclear what injury Peguero may be dealing with, but JT Brubaker replaced him on the mound versus Colorado.