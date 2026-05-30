Giants' Joel Peguero: Picks up hold Friday

Peguero earned a hold in Friday's 8-6 defeat to the Rockies, allowing one hit and striking out one across two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

After giving up two earned runs while recording just one out in Monday's loss to Arizona, Peguero bounced back Friday. The right-hander entered in the sixth inning and surrendered a double to the first batter he faced, though he retired the next two hitters before being pulled. He threw nine of his 13 pitches for strikes in the brief appearance. The 29-year-old now owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB across 10 innings in 10 outings this season.