Giants' Joey Lucchesi: Logs scoreless inning Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lucchesi threw a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Lucchesi retired the first two batters he faced before issuing a walk and surrendering a single. However, he escaped the inning after recording his season-high third strikeout, throwing 13 of his 21 pitches for strikes. The left-hander has appeared in six games in the 2025 campaign, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and a 6:2 K:BB across six innings.
