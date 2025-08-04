Lucchesi threw a scoreless inning in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Mets, allowing two hits while striking out one.

Lucchesi delivered a bounce-back performance after surrendering two earned runs on just 11 pitches over one-third of an inning during Friday's win over the Mets. While it took the 32-year-old 23 pitches to escape the inning Sunday, he stranded two Mets runners. He now owns a 2.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and an 18:3 K:BB across 18.2 innings in 18 outings this season.