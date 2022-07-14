Brebbia allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Brebbia was the opener in another bullpen game, so he was never expected to be in line for the win. He's been good in July so far, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings with a 3:3 K:BB and three hits allowed this month. The right-hander's success as an opener could see him continue to get those opportunities when the Giants' rotation is shorthanded. He's produced a 2.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB in 38.2 innings overall across 41 appearances, three of which have been as an opener. He's added a 4-1 record and eight holds, indicating he's earned some high-leverage chances.