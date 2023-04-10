Brebbia (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced to earn the win Sunday versus the Royals.

Brebbia got the last out in the top of the eighth inning, and the Giants rallied ahead in the home half of the frame. Through 3.2 innings on the year, Brebbia has allowed three hits and one run, which came March 30 in his season debut. He's recorded six strikeouts and no walks with one hold. The right-hander isn't in contention for save chances with Camilo Doval, Taylor Rogers and Tyler Rogers around, but Brebbia could have some appeal if he can pick up holds in a fireman role.