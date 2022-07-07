Brebbia (4-1) earned the win Wednesday, pitching a perfect eighth inning against the Diamondbacks.
Brebbia became the pitcher of record as the Giants pulled ahead in the ninth inning, though Camilo Doval had to settle for a hold while Sam Long finished off the save. Through four innings in July, Brebbia hasn't allowed a run. He has a 2.48 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 36.1 innings while adding eight holds in a mid-leverage role. He's also opened two games and could be an option in that capacity again since the Giants' rotation is temporarily short-staffed.