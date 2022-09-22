Brebbia will serve as the opener for Thursday's series finale against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brebbia filled the opener role in Tuesday's game in Colorado, allowing a hit and striking out two in a scoreless inning. The right-hander has yet to go more than one inning in any of his six previous turns as an opener, so it's likely to again be a bullpen day for the Giants. Jharel Cotton was added to the big-league roster Wednesday but didn't pitch in that night's game, so he could be an option to pick up the bulk of the innings Thursday.