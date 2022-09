Brebbia will be the first pitcher on the mound in a bullpen game Sunday against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants continue to turn to bullpen games rather than use another starter in place of Alex Wood (shoulder). Sunday's game will technically be Brebbia's fifth start of the season, but don't expect him to pitch deep into the game. He pitched exactly one inning in each of his previous four "starts" this season.