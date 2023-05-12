Brebbia will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brebbia has served as an opener once previously this season, and he worked 1.1 innings in that appearance. Alex Wood (hamstring) or Ross Stripling are the likely options to follow Brebbia in a bulk role.
