Brebbia will serve as the opener for Monday's game versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brebbia will make his 10th appearance as a starter this season. His last outing came out of the bullpen, and he failed to record an out while giving up two runs on three hits versus the Rockies on Thursday. Brebbia is unlikely to cover more than an inning Monday, and will likely give way to a bulk reliever, with Sean Hjelle the most logical choice to follow him.