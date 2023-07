Brebbia (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It will be the first mound workout for Brebbia since he landed on the injured list June 17 due to a Grade 2 lat strain. If all goes well with his throwing program, the 33-year-old right-hander should be an option again for the Giants in the early part of August, or maybe even before the end of July.