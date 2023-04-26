Brebbia put together a scoreless outing as the opener against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing one hit while striking out two over an inning and a third.

Brebbia sent down the first four batters he faced before allowing a single to Willson Contreras which led to him getting pulled after 24 pitches. The 32-year-old has put together three consecutive scoreless outings and has struck out six over his last 3.2 innings. For the year, Brebbia owns a 4.82 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 14:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings.