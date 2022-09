Brebbia will work as an opener in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brebbia gave up three earned runs his last time out, but that did not stop manager Gabe Kapler from naming him the starter for Tuesday's contest. Brebbia has recorded more than three outs just five times in his league-leading 63 appearances, so don't expect him to be out there too long Tuesday night.