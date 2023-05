Brebbia (2-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Phillies.

Brebbia pitched the top of the eighth inning, and the Giants rallied ahead in their half of the frame. The right-hander has allowed a run on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts through five innings in May. He has a 4.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, five holds and 27:7 K:BB through 17.1 innings over 19 appearances, including two turns as an opener, this season.