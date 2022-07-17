Brebbia (5-1) walked one and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Saturday over the Brewers.

After Alex Cobb gave up a run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, Brebbia entered the contest. He walked Jonathan Davis -- who then stole second -- and he struck out Christian Yelich before Davis was caught trying to steal third. The Giants went ahead in the bottom of the eighth to put Brebbia in line for the win, which was closed out by Dominic Leone. Through eight innings in July, Brebbia has given up six hits and four walks, but only one run. The right-hander has a steady 2.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB with eight holds through 40.1 innings.