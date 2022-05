Brebbia (2-0) earned the win Tuesday versus the Mets. He allowed one run on one hit in one inning.

Brebbia surrendered a leadoff triple to Dominic Smith and a sacrifice fly to Brandon Nimmo, but he was able to limit the damage to one run. The Giants then walked it off in the bottom of the ninth to cap off a chaotic 13-12 win. In his last six appearances, Brebbia has given up five runs (four earned) in six innings. He owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 20:5 K:BB and three holds through 20 innings.