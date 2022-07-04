Brebbia allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning in Sunday's 13-4 loss to the White Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Brebbia was the opener in what was ultimately a bullpen game. This is the second time he's served in that role this season, while he's added 35 relief appearances. The right-hander has allowed three runs (two earned), 11 hits and four walks with 13 strikeouts in 12.2 innings since the start of June. He could continue to see time as an opener while the Giants' rotation is short-staffed, but he's most likely to return to a middle relief role.