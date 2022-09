Brebbia will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brebbia is set to handle the first inning or two before handing the ball to the primary pitcher, who has yet to be named. He owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with a 6:3 K:BB over his last 10 appearances (nine innings).