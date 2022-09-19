Brebbia (6-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Brebbia couldn't keep the game tied in the 10th inning, and the Giants weren't able to pull even again in their half of the frame. The loss Brebbia's first since June 15, an impressive stretch of relative effectiveness, especially since he's made six appearances as an opener this year. The right-hander has made a National League-leading 69 appearances this season, covering 62 innings with a 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB. He's added 18 holds and three blown saves, essentially serving as a setup option when he's not opening games.