Brebbia struck out one in a perfect inning during Friday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Brebbia has given up runs in only three of his 17 appearances this season, and he's yet to surrender a homer. He's allowed three runs in nine inning in May, and he's got a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB with three holds in 18 innings overall.