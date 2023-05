Brebbia will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Brebbia is no stranger to the opener role, as he opened one week ago May 22 against the Twins and delivered a scoreless inning (two strikeouts). The Giants have yet to name a primary pitcher, but Sean Manaea could be an option to eat up innings after working only 1.1 frames over the last week.