Butto picked up a hold over two-thirds of a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Cubs, striking out one.

Butto recorded his third consecutive scoreless outing, throwing four of his seven pitches for strikes after entering with one out in the eighth inning. Over 11 appearances since being traded to the Giants, the right-hander has recorded a 2.61 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and a 10:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings. Overall, he owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 51:25 K:BB over 57.1 innings in 45 games between the Giants and Mets.